IN THE MIX Will Bring New Plays to Vivid's Mainstage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present In the Mix, an evening of new short plays that tell the stories of our times, from April 3 through 13.

This evening of world premiere short plays blends comedy and drama to bring to life the topics that everyone's talking about. Written in the last three months, these plays capture the pulse of the moment through the eyes of seven gifted playwrights. Showcasing the talents and versatility of Vivid's resident ensemble, these thought-provoking plays range from laugh-out-loud comedy to gripping drama. This vibrant evening of theatre speaks eloquently to the world we live in today.

Directed by Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Nicole Callender (West Orange), Clark Carmichael (Hewitt), Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Becca Landis McLarty (Montclair), Scott McGowan (Maplewood), Daria M. Sullivan (Lyndhurst), and Harriett Trangucci (Summit). It also features guests Ciara Chanel (East Orange) and Benjamin Cruz (Dover).

This selection of plays includes Business as Usual, by Daria M. Sullivan, which takes a comedic look at how one workplace tries to soldier on in the face of increasingly dire natural disasters. Bless Me, Father, by Steve Harper, deals with the tension that develops in a marriage when a couple is divided by their vote. Richard Dresser's play, Parents' Night, is a dark comedy about a parent-teacher conference that goes alarmingly wrong. Pandora Scooter's play, Reba's Tea Party, is “an absurdist romp through the zeitgeist” that depicts a dream shared by two little girls of different political persuasions.

David Lee White's play, Call Center, takes a hilarious look at a senior citizen who is done with being targeted by telemarketers. Suzanne Bradbeer's new play, as yet untitled, explores how relationships between neighbors (and a dog!) can be challenged, or even strengthened, by politics. And Angel J. Rivas' play Forever Machine, gives a chilling look into the future of how technology may be poised to gobble up the humans in its thrall.

In the Mix will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from April 3 through 13. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Special dates: Thursday, April 3, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Friday, April 4, has an opening night reception following the show. Sunday, April 6, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28. Talkbacks follow the April 6 and April 13 matinée performances. On Thursday, April 10, a Ladies Night Out dinner precedes the show, with vendors, food and mingling starting at 6:30. Sunday, April 13's matinee will be audio described for patrons with vision loss.

