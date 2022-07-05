IN THE HEIGHTS Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

In the Heights will open at Music Mountain Theatre this Friday and run through July 24! Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

In the Heights is the winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations and also saw success as a film in 2021.

Music Mountain Theatre's production is directed by Liz Gonzalez, with the choreography of Valeen Williams, and under the musical direction of Jenna Parrilla Alvino. The cast includes Tristan Takacs as Usnavi De La Vega, Tara Keelen as Nina Rosario, Angelica Blickenderfer as Vanessa, Jarret Martin as Benny, Mike Prikril as Kevin Rosario, Jennifer Pilchman as Camila Rosario, Jo Wymer as Abuela Claudia and a strong cast of dynamic, talented performers.

Don't miss seeing In The Heights as it takes the MMT stage for the very first time! Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In addition to the main stage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year. The Music Mountain Theatre School also offers classes encompassing a range of disciplines, across acting, musical theatre, costuming, and dance.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.