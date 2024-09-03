News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

#IMOMSOHARD: Ladies Night On Sale At BergenPAC This Friday

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at 11 a.m..

Sep. 03, 2024
#IMOMSOHARD: Ladies Night On Sale At BergenPAC This Friday Image
bergenPAC has announced a new show, #IMOMSOHARD: Ladies Night on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 8 p.m.

#IMOMSOHARD: Ladies Night

Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$69

From the creators of #IMOMSOHARD, Jen and Kristin are heading out on a Fall Tour, with a brand-new show: LADIES NIGHT! Guaranteed to make you laugh, and maybe pee your pants, these two dive-in to all things womanhood, motherhood and friendship. There are new things to talk about and some old things to talk about in new ways like surviving marriage, fashion, and the tween-teen years. These two may be older but they are only getting better. Or bitter. Let's go with better.

“Let's all get together and find a way to laugh at the stuff the usually makes us cry.” This show is rowdy, raucous and a little bit naughty. Get a group of your lady friends, or fly solo, you can even bring your husband (make sure he sits in the front row) and get ready to laugh.  

#IMOMSOHARD LIVE: LADIES NIGHT! is the night you need and deserve.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.




