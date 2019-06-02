Hudson Theatre Works Presents Union City Chamber Players VIENNESE MASTERWORKS

Union City Chamber Players returns to Hudson County with a program of Viennese masterworks by Mozart and Beethoven featuring Mozart's beloved Clarinet Quintet.

Guest artists Dorothy Duncan, clarinet; Robert Lawrence, violin; David Steinberg, violin; and E. Zoe Hassman, cello will join violist Peter Borten for the quintet, perhaps Mozart's most famous chamber work. Oboist John Frisch will perform Mozart's Oboe Quartet with the ensemble, and the program also includes Beethoven's moody and explosive String Trio in C minor, Op. 9, No. 3.

Mozart's Clarinet Quintet was written in 1789 during the composition of his meltingly tender opera Così fan tutte and shares that work's otherworldly beauty. The composer's Oboe Quartet dates from 1781 and is a charming virtuoso showpiece for the oboe, with the strings cast in a mostly supportive role. Beethoven's dramatic C minor trio, by contrast, is full of stinging accents and violent attacks. In 1798, he called the set of six Op. 9 string trios "the best of my works."

The Union City Chamber Players unite locally based professional musicians and guest performers to bring low-cost, high-quality performances of classical chamber music to the Union City community and beyond. UCCP was in residence at St. John's Episcopal Church in Union City from 2012 to 2015 and is currently seeking a new home. Together with the Union City Opera, Union City Philharmonic, and-in collaboration with the Union City Music Project-with outreach to the children of our community, UCCP is proud to be part of the new classical music scene in Hudson County.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 suggested donation on the day of the concert at the door. Seniors from Hudson County are free with ID.

The show is sponsored by Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner and the Weehawken City Council.





