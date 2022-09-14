Hudson Theatre Works Presents Children's Show LITTLE READ AND THE HOODS

Hudson Theatre Works has announced its first children's show in two years, "Little Red and the Hoods."

The show opens on September 24 and 25. Tickets are only $5 for children and $10 for adults. The show is appropriate for children of all ages. Masks are required.

A delightful retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, told as modern lessons for today's children.

A theatre group drops all their costumes, props and scenery in the river. When they realize the audience is waiting for them they decide that the show must go on! They decide to present a slightly different version of well-known story. Little Red is bringing cookies to her Granny when she meets Harry Wolf. He works for the notorious gang leader Ma Sugar Lump who wants to steal the cookie recipe so she can bake them on her own, sell them and get rich! Happily, the plot fails. This humorous twist on the famous story teaches young audiences to not judge others by their looks, how to protect themselves from strangers, and the importance of reading.

It is fun and educational, and the audience becomes an integral part of the story.

The cast includes: Arthur Carlson as Big Bad Wolf, Laura DiCerto as Little Red, Barbara Espinoza as Granny, Donna Gearhardt-Healey as Ma Sugar Lump and Wendy Weber-Bratton as the Narrator

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to a growing and adventurous community, genuinely hungry for challenging performances. The company chooses material that is aesthetically diverse and rooted in authenticity. From highly theatrical world premieres to distilled re-imaginings of modern classics, they put the work first and embrace risk.

The company are proud members of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the season is supported by New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Actor's Equity, UBS Financial, Univest Foundation, Walmart, Princeton Area Community Foundation, New Jersey Arts and Culture Relief Fund, New Jersey Economic Development Agency, US Small Business Administration Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Hudson County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, and Mayor Richard Turner and the City of Weehawken.

Ticket prices are low because the company is committed to making theatre affordable to all. It's a conscious decision, not spur of the moment. Broadway ticket prices are unaffordable for far too many people. They want to see people from all economic levels in the audience, from all different backgrounds. HTW is built on the idea of community and shared conversation. Attending a play sparks ideas, examines the experience of common humanity. In these difficult times, who doesn't need to be reminded of that? So get your tickets by clicking on the link below and we'll see you at The Works!