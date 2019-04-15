Hudson Theatre Works Presents A Reading Of THE NECROMANCERS: A PENNY DREADFUL WITH MUSIC

Bram Stoker, author of Dracula, and Sir Henry Irving, famed British stage actor an inspiration for Stoker's title character, held a friendship that spanned more then twenty years. Irving was the leading actor at the Royal Lyceum Theater in London and Stoker the business manager. Their friendship was fraught with egos, jealousies and fierce competitive natures. The Necromancers weaves fact and fantasy together to present the last days of Irving's life.

Vincent Lamberti (Playwright) has been acting writing directing and producing for the professional theatre internationals for the last 35 years. He is the author of "The Necromancers' and "Ghosts of Newstead Vault." Vincent is also and actor and has played Stanley Kowalski in A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE and Count Dracula in THE PASSION OF DRACULA both at the Tri-State Actors Theater. His New York credits includes productions for the Roundabout Theatre, the Henry St. Playhouse, NY Public Theatre and the Metropolitan Playhouse. Regional and international credits include plays for the Pacific Jewish Theatre, the Northshore Music Theatre, Two Rivers Theatre Company, the Shakespeare Theater of NJ, McCarter Theatre, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Capital Rep, the Drill Hall Arts Center in London, and the National Theatre in Greece.

Mr. Lamberti has been seen on TV in ONE LIFE TO LIVE, HOT ICE, HELP! and NY SEE NEWS MAGAZINE. His film work includes THE FUNERAL, THE BLACKOUT, DESECRATION, and HORROR.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Monday, April 22, At 7:30PM

80 Hauxhurst Avenue, Weehawken, NJ

For transportation information please go to:

http://www.weehawken-nj.us/transportation.html

Suggested Donation of $10 - Reservations not necessary

www.hudsontheatreworks.org

Directed by Frank Licato, the cast includes: Vincent Lamberti as Sir Henry Irving, Michael Laurence, as Bram Stoker (Broadway: Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio, Desire Under the Elms), Penny Balfour, as Isabel Bateman (Long Wharf Theatre, ACT, Hartford Stage, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, Atlantic Theatre, and New York Stage And Film,) Jenny Sterlin as Old Lady Bateman/Lady Heathcote, Gina Tuttle as Kate Bateman, Angela Rogers, as Nellie Gwynne, and Bess Miller as The Little Boy/Timmy Heathcote.

Plays are performed by professional actors and each reading is followed by a audience discussion with the author, giving our supporters a rare opportunity to become an important part of the creative process and to engage the playwright with questions, comments and their personal insight into the work.





