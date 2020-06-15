Hudson Theatre Works Announces Virtual Festival - New Plays Online, Every Wednesday

Hudson Theatre Works' presents its Virtual Festival.

New work will appear every Wednesday at 3pm on Hudson Theatre Works YouTube Channel and Thursday on their Instagram account. Donations to various organizations will be listed.

There is nothing more important to the long-term vitality of American theatre as an art form than the nurturing of new voices. This virtual festival is a way to engage audiences in work by our in house company, the Forge. The Virtual Festival will present readings of new short plays by contemporary, often local playwrights, giving them and the actors involved, an opportunity to share their work in these extraordinary times.

These are new works written especially for the Virtual Festival. Some of the work that is included is, part of a new musical by Joanne Hoersch and Donald Stark, monologues by Lia Romeo, Luigi Jannuzzi, Karl Greenberg and Michael Puzzo. Performed by Debbie Bernstein, Kelly McAndrews, Cassandra Giovine, Vincent Sagona, Kevin Cristaldi, Frank Licato, Cynthia Granville, Bess Miller and Sue-Ellen Mandell to name a few. The event is produced by Adrian Wattenmaker.

For more information go to www.hudsontheatreworks.com or write to us at hudsontheatreworks@gmail.com. Hudson Theatre Works is located at 80 Hauxhurst Avenue in Weehawken, N.J..



