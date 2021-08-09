Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City to Present Gospel Singer Le'Andria Johnson

Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City will present Gospel Singer Le'Andria Johnson on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Join in for a free outdoor concert starring gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson. A struggling single mother in the midst of heartbreak and hardship, Le'Andria overcame every obstacle to win BET's gospel competition show, Sunday Best, in 2010. Just two years later, she won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance. Her story will move you and her music will raise you up.



HORIZON FOUNDATION SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2021

All concerts take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30PM in Chambers Plaza, directly outside NJPAC's theaters.

AUGUST 12

Le'Andria Johnson



Grammy award-winning gospel singer-songwriterJohnson was the season three winner of the BET gospel singing competition show Sunday Best. Her first album, The Awakening of Le'Andria Johnson, led not only to her Grammy win for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance but to a career on the stage, a continuing ministry as a pastor, and an appearance on the hit Oxygen series Preachers of Atlanta.

AUGUST 19

Brass Against



A New York based collective of dozens of artists, led by Brad Hammonds, Brass Against is devoted to creating brass-forward political songs that inspire fans to action. Recreating hits by Tool, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine and more with a super-sized brass section and fiery vocals, Brass Against has redefined protest music, garnered a huge online fan base, and created a whole new sound for speaking truth to power.

AUGUST 26

Third World

The grand finale of the 2021 Sounds of the City season is an appearance by one of the longest-lived reggae bands of all time, Third World. Combining reggae with elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock, dancehall and rap, Third World's style has been described as "reggae-fusion." With nine Grammy nominations and a catalog of charted smash hits including "Now That We Found Love", "96 Degrees in the Shade'' and "Try Jah Love," the band has toured six continents,and performed with Bob Marley, Santana and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

For more information visit: www.njpac.org