Horizon Foundation SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2022! All-Star Lineup Provides Soundtrack To Summer In The City

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 star-studded concert lineup.

A roster of dynamic artists will perform under the stars every Thursday from Aug. 11 until Aug. 25 during the 6 to 9 p.m. program. The events will also feature performances from NJPAC's Arts Education students, up and coming artists and celebrity guest D.J.'s.



The Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City concerts, staged on NJPAC's outdoor Chambers Plaza, have brought an array of musicians to Newark over the past 25 years that have entertained hundreds of thousands of music lovers from the greater Newark area. The series celebrates Newark's multi-cultural and diverse communities by presenting a fantastic night of talent presenting grooves and rhythms to unite those who work, live and play in the city and beyond.





By attracting the greater Newark community to the season's most energetic dance concerts, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey and NJPAC provide a prime opportunity for the public to both enjoy and promote the city's rapidly growing arts and entertainment district and discover a wonderful selection of local merchants and businesses.



"Sounds of the City is an extraordinary event where persons of every culture can unite in their common love of music -- under the stars and in a beautiful Newark setting," said Jonathan Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. "Horizon is proud to support programs and events that celebrate diversity through high-energy performances from a remarkable roster of renowned artists.



"We're pleased to partner with The Horizon Foundation of New Jersey once again," NJPAC's Executive Producer David Rodriguez said. Sounds of the City reflects an important part of NJPAC's mission - to ensure access to diverse programming - providing concerts and arts education programming free of charge. The top-notch artists performing reflect the diversity of programming found on our stages all season long while fostering togetherness and understanding among the communities of Newark and beyond. NJPAC couldn't be prouder to play a part in the impact and success of Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City.



The concert series also offers bites and beverages from popular food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines on the plaza and an open-air bar. NJPAC's famed restaurant, NICO Kitchen + Bar, will also be open during the concerts.



In the event of inclement weather, scheduling advisories may be found at njpac.org.

The Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City concert series at NJPAC is made possible by the generous support of the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health and Mars Wrigley.







Thursday, August 11, 2022

JON B.

Platinum recording artist Jon B brings his smooth R&B vocals to Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City. The GRAMMY nominee's hits include "They Don't Know," "Someone to Love" featuring Babyface and "Are U Still Down" featuring 2pac. Bring someone you love for a night of music under the stars.





Thursday, August 18, 2022

MILO Z

Get funky with Milo Z at Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City. With blazing horns and tight grooves, this NYC band mixes rock, hip hop, R&B, jazz and funk into one unforgettable live show.





Thursday, August 25, 2022

DAZZ BAND

Don't miss the final show of 2022's Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City, starring Dazz Band. The GRAMMY winning hit-makers are best known for "Let It Whip," "Joystick," "Let It All Blow," and "Heartbeat." Move and groove to their electrifying blend of funk and R&B. One more dance party before the summer ends!



For more information visit www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).