Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Is Coming To Morristown

Pioneer Production will produce a special, limited-engagement run of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, coming to Morristown in early 2026.

The play will run for five performances only, on January 31, February 1, 6, 7, and 8, 2026, at the Stage at Fellowship Hall, located at 50 South Park Place in Morristown.

Pioneer Productions' Artistic Director, Dan Vissers, will direct Schreck's boundary-breaking play that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

The performance will feature veteran Pioneer performer Miriam Salerno in the role of Heidi. Previous Pioneer roles for Salerno include Sugar in Tiny Beautiful Things, Bella in Lost in Yonkers, Annette in God of Carnage, and Beth in Dinner with Friends. The cast also includes Ben Weisman as Legionnaire and 15-year-old Ashlee Vissers as the Debater.

As a bonus, patrons will be greeted with a special live preshow cabaret performance by Jade Delos Santos, who starred on the Pioneer stage earlier this year as Joanne in Jonathan Larson's Rent. Delos Santos will open the evening with short a USO-style set that features a selection of classics from the 20th century.

Performances are on January 31, February 1, 6, 7, 8 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.