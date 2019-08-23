Head For The Hills For THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Kelsey Theatre

If you're "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and one of your "Favorite Things" is to "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," then you want to be sure and catch the musical classic "The Sound of Music," presented by Pierrot Productions at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre, Sept. 12-22.

Dates and times are Fridays, Sept. 13 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Sept. 14 and 21 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Sept. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. A reception with the cast and crew follows the opening night performance on Sept. 13. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

This final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein was destined to become one of the world's most beloved musicals. Based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp, "The Sound of Music" is set during the turbulent Nazi occupation of Austria.

Proving too high-spirited for religious life, Maria is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval officer, Captain von Trapp. Maria's growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generous spirit, clash with the Captain, his fiancée, and finally the Nazis who seize power of her Austrian homeland. The family's narrow escape from the Nazis provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theater.

With its unforgettable musical score, the original Broadway production of "The Sound of Music" won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1959. In 1965 it was made into a hugely popular film that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The motion picture soundtrack was a top five bestseller in the United States for three consecutive years, and was the second bestselling album in the United Kingdom for the 1960s, behind only The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The production features Kristen VonWachenfeldt of Lawrenceville as Maria; Jeff Price of West Trenton as Captain von Trapp; Erin Mooney of Hillsborough, as Liesl von Trapp; Needy Rossi of Edison as Friedrich von Trapp; Ella Cassara of Marlton as Louisa von Trapp; Giancarlo Crapanzano of Robbinsville as Kurt von Trapp; Lucy Spiegel of Doylestown, Pa., as Brigitta von Trapp; Cameron McCormick of Newtown, Pa., as Marta von Trapp; Miranda Zimmerman of Hamilton as Gretl von Trapp; Steve Lobis of Washington Crossing, Pa., as Max Detweiler; Elena Marie Abdou of Monroe Township as Mother Abbess; Cindy Chait of West Windsor as Elsa Schrader; Susan Fowler of Langhorne, Pa., as Sister Bertha; Stephanie Zimmerman of Hamilton as Sister Margareta; Stephanie Harden-Giunta of Lawrenceville as Sister Sophia; and Jason Marinko of Hamilton as Hans Zeller. Understudies include Alex de Mets of Newtown, Pa., for Friedrich/Kurt von Trapp and Oliver Ross Kline of Marlton for Gretl von Trapp.

Portraying the nuns are: Laurie Bershad, Princeton Junction; Jennifer Boutros, Lawrenceville; Elisa Crapanzano, Robbinsville; Nina Dente, Hamilton; Joann Fulginiti, East Windsor; Anna Given, Robbinsville; Beth Incollingo, Philadelphia; Danielle Kwami, Titusville; Sally Page Sohor, Manalapan; April Rohland, Hamilton; Gail Rose, Princeton Junction; Catherine Tarba, Morrisville, Pa.; and Lucinda Weller, Trenton.

Producer for the show is Pete LaBriola, and assistant producer is Beverly Kuo-Hamilton. The show is directed by Kat Ross Kline, with musical direction by Peter de Mets. Lisa Palena is stage manager and Julie Every-Clayton is director's assistant. Sound designer is Evan Pain, and costumer is Ruth Schanbacher.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors, students and children and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.net or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You