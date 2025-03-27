HYPROV With Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Comes to NJPAC

It’s a night of family entertainment during the holiday season at with improviser Colin Mochrie and celebrity hypnotist, Asad Mecci who bring their new show HYPROV to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. HYPROV to is an improv show under hypnosis—a unique comedy experience so entertaining that you'll find yourself asking, "Is it real?"



The evening begins with the captivating presence of celebrity hypnotist Asad Mecci, who skillfully invites 20 eager audience volunteers to the stage. As the air crackles with anticipation, Mecci guides them into a profound state of hypnosis, gently lifting their inhibitions and awakening their unconscious creativity. Once transformed, these brave participants will join the renowned improviser Colin Mochrie, a beloved star from "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", in a unique and spontaneous improv performance. Together, they'll create a night of laughter and magic, where anything can happen!



Anything can happen when the volunteers let loose on stage, and rest assured, everything you see is real. Created by improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and co-starring world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci, this 90-minute live show merges hypnosis with improv—two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between worldwide.