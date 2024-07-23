HILLARY CLINTON LIVE To Stop At NJPAC This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Former First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton has added 10 additional stops to her Fall tour of the United States due to extraordinary demand including New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

The New York Times best-selling author and GRAMMY-award winner's new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty will be released by Simon & Schuster on September 17th, 2024.

“I'm so excited to add 10 more cities to my Fall tour. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before told stories,”says Secretary Clinton. "We'll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we're at it!"

Produced by Chicago based Innovation Arts and Entertainment, Atlanta, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Tampa, Durham, Portland, Newark, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles join Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, and Washington DC on Secretary Clinton's first tour of the U.S. since 2019.

Beginning today, July 23, register at www.HillaryClintonLive.com to receive an invitation to purchase presale tickets when they become available on July 30. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning August 2. The general on-sale is Friday, July 26 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

