HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to Monmouth County This Summer

NJ-native Peter Cusick leads Capital Productions' mounting of the classic musical set to run August 6-15 at The Henderson Theater.

Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's Hello, Dolly! has become one of the most enduring American musicals since its 1964 debut and has since enjoyed a successful film adaption, four Broadway revivals, and much international success. Based on Thornton Wilder's play The Matchmaker, this musical comedy follows the romantic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers in pursuit of a match for a miserable half-a-millionaire.

Hello, Dolly! will feature a creative team of accomplished arts professionals including direction by Amanda Faria (Artistic Director of Capital Productions), music direction by Dan Neff (Music Director at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Keyport), technical direction and scenic design by Kyle Santopadre (Resident Lighting Designer at The Count Basie Center, Red Bank), management by Anne Kaufman (former Stage Manager at American Repertory Ballet), and graphic design by Annalisa DeSeno (Broadway Marketing Coordinator at Ticketmaster).

Cusick is a Fair Haven resident and graduate of Christian Brothers Academy. This will be Cusick's first theatrical venture since producing the Tony nominated A Christmas Carol in 2019. Cusick is a founding member of Capital Productions, a local non-profit theater company headed into its fourth year of operation.

Joining Cusick as lead producer is President of Capital Productions, filmmaker Tom Smith, in association with Justin Odon, founder of virtual performance series Theatre at Home: Save the Arts.

"We are beyond excited to be bringing Dolly! to the stage this summer" Cusick comments, "After this past year, the joyous Hello, Dolly! is a perfect warm welcome back to live theater for the many who've missed it. With the team we've assembled, our audience can rest assured that they are in good hands. I couldn't ask for a more talented or professional group of people to entrust with presenting a spectacular revival of this musical theater classic."

Casting for Hello, Dolly! will be announced this spring. Tickets are available now at http://capital.booktix.com/

For more information, please visit www.capitalproductions.org.