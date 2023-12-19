HAPPY TOGETHER Tour Comes To bergenPAC In June 2024

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season. Happy Together on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Happy Together 2024

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$45-$135

Get ready to rock out when North America's premier 1960's and 1970's summer tour concert comes back to bergenPAC. This year's Happy Together lineup features The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills!

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.