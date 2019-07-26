Grove Street Stompers Come to The Bickford Theatre August 1st

The Grove Street Stompers were formed in 1959 by band leader and piano player Bill Dunham. This fabulous group's repertoire includes samples of Dixieland, New Orleans and swing styles with tunes made famous by such greats as Bix Beiderbecke, Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton.

Many great jazz musicians sat in with the Stompers over the years - Pete Fountain, Wild Bill Davison, Tony Parenti, Bob Wilber, and singers Barbara Lea and Laurel Watson. Some of the Stompers have worked at venues like Eddie Condons, Jimmy Ryans, Red Blazer Too, and Cajun, among others.

Making their Bickford debut, this group has been a Monday night staple at New York's venerable Arthur's Tavern since 1962 - over 50 years!

Check them out here: https://youtu.be/kZq1yUhUVuI

Tickets:

Museum Members: $18

Non-Members: $20

All seats are reserved.

Call 973 971-3706 or click here: Get Tickets





