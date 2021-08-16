Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Golden- Globe Winning Director & Comedian Ramy Youssef to Appear Live at NJPAC

Youssef is a Golden Globe-winning Egyptian-American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian who brings his unique voice and perspective to his storytelling. 

Aug. 16, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents RAMY YOUSSEF LIVE this Sunday, August 22nd at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage.


Youssef is a Golden Globe-winning Egyptian-American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian who brings his unique voice and perspective to his storytelling. He won the 2020 Golden Globe Award on behalf of "Ramy" in the category of 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.' Youssef created, produced and stars in the hit show which is inspired by his own experiences centering around a first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Youssef grew up in Rutherford, New Jersey and went to college at Rutgers University.

Most recently, the Television Academy nominated Youssef for two 2020 Emmy Awards in the categories of "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series" on behalf of the second season of "Ramy." Youssef was also nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award for his one-hour HBO comedy special "Ramy Youssef: Feelings" produced by A24. Youssef, through his partnership with A24, is working on creating and developing subsequent projects. The first show will star "Ramy" series regular Stephen Way in a story illustrating the perspective and experience of a disabled person and their family in a real way. Youssef will executive produce both this series and an untitled show currently in production with Netflix.

Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. at TICKETMASTER.COM or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


