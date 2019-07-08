Gin Blossoms, ONE FUNNY MOTHER and More On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: One Funny Mother on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 8 p.m.; The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 8 p.m.; The Gin Blossoms: The New Miserable Experience on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Tickets go on sale Friday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

One Funny Mother

Dena Blizzard, the viral video sensation and creator of the Back to School Rant (125 million views), Chardonnay Go (24 million views) and Chardonnay Go, The Board Game for Wine Lovers, Moms, and Other Shameless People has an Off Broadway Show!!! Join this comedian, former Miss New Jersey, and married mother of three on her hilarious journey through the trial and tribulations of motherhood and marriage. Since becoming a married mother of three, Dena wrestles with the eternal question, "Have I gone crazy since having these kids?" and the answer is a hysterical, "Laugh 'til your face hurts" comedy you won't want to miss!"

You can find Dena each week on her Facebook Live show, Tipsy Tuesday, at 9:00 pm EST.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd, Paramount's Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd, as you've never seen before. The entire show is presented with The Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd. Surrounded by walls of concert quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def., large screen video projection, and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the soundtrack during this spectacular Laser Light Show.

Gin Blossoms: The New Miserable Experience

Mixing elements of pop, melodic rock, folk and country, Gin Blossoms hit the music scene in 1989 before really breaking out with The New Miserable Experience a few years later. They established their place on the charts with hits like "Found Out About You," "Jealousy" and "Til I Hear it From You." Decades later the band is still putting on great live shows with a mix of their classic songs and newer material from 2018's Mixed Reality.

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live features Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV show and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the Mystery Science Theatre 3000's signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built its loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots and silly sketches.

The movies scheduled to be shown for the show are No Retreat, No Surrender, about a self-conscious teen who becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee's ghost, and Circus of Horrors, a garish 1960s British thriller.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





