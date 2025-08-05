George Thorogood and More Set for MPAC September Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As summer winds down, it’s time to turn our attention toward MPAC’s regular season, which kicks off with classic rock, Broadway, politics and some sizzling cooking. Here’s the lineup:



MPAC Ticketed Concerts (prices reflect all fees):

moe. – Celebrating 35 Years

Friday, September 5 at 8 pm

Celebrate 35 years of moe.! moe. is beloved for its sonic adventurousness, unbridled showmanship, and its witty and insightful songwriting.

$48-$78



George Thorogood and The Destroyers: “The Baddest Show on Earth Tour”

Tuesday, September 9 at 7:30 pm

Five decades, more than 8,000 live shows, and 15 million albums later, “one of the most iconic bands in rock & roll history” (Rapid City Journal) celebrates it all with The Baddest Show On Earth Tour! Since 1976, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have built a catalog of classic hits that includes “Get A Haircut,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” and “Move It On Over.” Their definitive badass anthem, “Bad To The Bone,” celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022 and the party’s still going strong!

$58 - $110



An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder:

Their Greatest Songs and Along the Way a Reunion with Old Friends

Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Celtic Thunder performs its most beloved songs while reuniting past and present members for an unforgettable evening of music, memories and camaraderie. Featuring some of their greatest hits, this concert will showcase the powerful harmonies, soaring ballads and electrifying performances that have made Celtic Thunder a household name. From classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favorites, audiences can expect to hear the anthems that have defined Celtic Thunder’s illustrious career.

$67-$109



Opening Night! Aaron Tveit

Friday, September 12 at 8 pm

MPAC celebrates the opening of our new season with a performance by Aaron Tveit, winner of the 2020 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Moulin Rouge. Known for his dynamic performances, Tveit has appeared in other Broadway hits including Catch Me If You Can and Next to Normal (and will soon be seen in the revival of Chess), in films such Les Miserables, and on TV in Gossip Girl, Grease: Live and Schmigadoon!

$57-$119 (LIMITED TICKETS)



Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, September 19 at 8 pm

Enjoy some laughs with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$35-$59



MasterChef All-Stars Live! Featuring Past Contestants

Saturday, September 20 at 7 pm

MasterChef All-Stars Live! The Heat. The Competition. The Culinary Magic—LIVE! Get ready, food lovers! MasterChef All-Stars Live! is hitting the road, bringing your favorite chefs straight from the MasterChef kitchen! Witness epic head-to-head battles, thrilling challenges and jaw-dropping culinary creations. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime night of food, fun, and competition! Cast will include Season 14 show winner Michael Leonard and Season 9 winner Gerron Hurt, as well as others from the current season to be announced. *Cast is subject to change.

$47-$160



The Platters, The Coasters & The Classic Drifters

Sunday, September 21 at 3 pm

An afternoon of musical memories saluting three of the world's most beloved musical groups that were instrumental in creating the early R&B/Rock & Roll sound: The Platters (“Only You,” “Remember When,” “The Great Pretender”), The Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Poison Ivy,” and “Yakety Yak”), and The Classic Drifters (“Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof”).

$47-$99



Wednesday, September 24 at 8 pm

For more than five decades, Steve Winwood has remained a primary figure in rock, a respected innovator who has helped to create some of the genre’s most celebrated achievements. He has sold over 50 million records during his career. His compositions include “Gimme Some Lovin,’” “Back In The High Life Again,” “Arc Of A Diver,” “Higher Love,” “Roll With It,” “While You See A Chance,” and “Dear Mr. Fantasy” among many others.

SOLD OUT



The Addams Family

Friday, September 26 at 8 pm

Saturday, September 27 at 2 pm and 8 pm

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

$79-$129



The Drew Forum presents Mitt Romney

Monday, September 29 at 7:30 pm

Mitt Romney is a statesman, businessman and former Republican presidential nominee known for his bold leadership and independent voice. A singular figure in American politics, Romney brings deep insights into leadership, policy, and our nation’s most pressing challenges.

$$47-$99

Sponsored by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation

