George Street Playhouse to Present Joy Behar's MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND

George Street Playhouse will present a one-night-only presentation of My First Ex-Husband, written and performed by Joy Behar. Directed by Randal Myler, My First Ex-Husband will be presented Thursday August 28, 2025, at 7:30PM at George Street Playhouse.



The cast of My First Ex-Husband will include Behar, Sherri Shepherd (“Sherri”), and Tony Award nominee Veanne Cox (An American in Paris).



My First Ex-Husband is a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of “The View.” With razor-sharp wit and no filters, it explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships. Whether you’re happily coupled, cautiously committed, or considering changing the locks, relationships are complicated—and universally relatable. These stories are your stories, only funnier. Each weekend, a cast of four stars from theatre, television, and film join the show, bringing their unique personalities to tell these tales that may be eerily familiar. Outrageous yet deeply relatable, this show will resonate with anyone who has navigated the turbulent and often titillating seas of love. Times Square Chronicle says that My First Ex-Husband “appeals to men, women, and anyone who has ever been in a relationship.”



“The stories are very relatable,” says Behar. “Even if you never got a divorce, you still have problems with in-laws, let’s say, or sex, or kids, or money — everybody has problems. Marriage is a work in process all the time.”



The production was originally conceived by Behar along with lead producers Rose Caiola and Cyrena Esposito. Behar crafted the evening of monologues based on interviews with friends and colleagues who had navigated breakups. My First Ex-Husband was first presented at Bay Street in August 2024 before opening the new Off-Broadway MMAC Theatre in January 2025.

