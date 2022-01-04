George Street Playhouse Postpones HER PORTMANTEAU to Fall 2022

In the interest of safety for artists, staff and audiences, George Street Playhouse has made the decision to postpone its production of Her Portmanteau, originally scheduled to open this January, to the fall of 2022.

"We were so excited for this moving production to take the live stage, and to that end, we cannot wait to see it fully realized later this year," said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse. "Our fabulous cast, expertly led by director and Artistic Associate Laiona Michelle, had already begun rehearsals and made spectacular progress, with special insight from playwright Mfoniso Udofia, who was able to join us via webcam as we began to explore this moving play."

Her Portmanteau, a story about Nigerian American immigrants, opens our eyes to the Nigerian culture, especially as it becomes assimilated in America. Mfoniso Udofia's moving work, touches on universal themes of mother-daughter relationships, forgiveness, reconciliation, and the struggle associated with leaving our countries of origin behind, while still holding on to the rich cultural heritage.

Adds Saint, "We are so proud to be producing Mfoniso Udofia's work and are invigorated by the creative work of our design team and the dedication of our production staff. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the theatre beginning March 1st for Baipás, written by Jacobo Morales and directed by Julio Monge."

Tickets for Her Portmanteau will be automatically transferred into a performance and seat of equal value in fall 2022. There will be no additional cost to transfer Her Portmanteau tickets for subscription holders who renew next season. Contact the Patron Services team at (732) 246-7717 with any questions.