GYPSY to Open At Music Mountain Theatre

"Ready or not, here comes Mama!" as Music Mountain Theatre continues their 5th season with Gypsy beginning February 18th. Gypsy will run from February 18 - March 6. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

Often referred to as the greatest American musical, Gypsy first came to the Broadway stage in 1959 with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents. Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

Leading the cast and tackling the iconic role of Mama Rose is Music Mountain Theatre favorite, Anna Hentz, alongside Lauren Brader as Louise. Also returning to the MMT stage for the first time in 2022 are Bill Weir as Herby and Jaimie Geddes as June. The show will also feature Gabrielle Arias and Penelope Kushnier who will alternate the role of Baby June, with Nora Bella Kushnier and Jillian Smith sharing the part of Baby Louise. MMT's production of Gypsy is being directed by Louis Palena with Jordan Brennan choreographing.

In addition to the Mainstage productions, performances for Young Audiences are offered throughout the year! Pinnochio is currently playing on Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required inside the building.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.