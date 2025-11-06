GUYS AND DOLLS, PRETTY WOMAN And More Set for Surlight Theatre BROADWAY AT THE BEACH 2026 Season

Other titles for the season include 1776, Ghost, Young Frankenstein and more.
Surflight Theatre has announced the lineup for its 77th Season of Broadway at the Beach, opening in May 2026 in Beach Haven, New Jersey. The season will feature a full slate of musicals, plays, concerts, comedy performances, and children’s theatre programming.
A Grand Night for Singing – May 23–June 7
Guys and Dolls – June 18–July 5
Young Frankenstein – July 7–26
Pretty Woman – July 28–August 16
1776 – August 18–30
Ghost – September 1–20
Vanities: The Musical – September 23–October 4
Deceived (a play based on Gaslight) – October 7–11
Holiday Inn – December 2–20
Surflight’s 2026 season will also include:
The Jersey Tenors Valentine’s Weekend Concerts
The Edwards Twins Vegas Variety Show
Holidays with The Duprees – November 28
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with The Rave Ons
Subscription packages and single-ticket presales are available now through the Surflight Theatre Box Office. Orders may be placed in person, by calling 609-492-9477, or by downloading the order form at www.surflight.org.
