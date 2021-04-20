GROOVIN' UP BROADWAY to Premiere at Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre will continue their 2021 Spring Season with Groovin' Up Broadway, a 70s Revue premiering April 23rd. The show will run for 6 performances ending on May 2nd. The Theatre will continue at 50% indoor capacity while also offering the option to stream at home. For the safety of patrons, The Theatre blocks off seats to allow for social distancing between groups.

The third in a series of decades revues, Groovin' Up Broadway will include popular hits from the 1970s, as well as Broadway music from 70s style musicals. Join this cast of singers as they take us on a trip back to the 70s, where Studio 54 was the place to be, Donna Sommer was Queen , and Disco was King.

Don't miss the talented voices of MMT favorites Justin Derry, Jaimie Geddes, Libby Kane, Jenny McNiven, Siiyara Nelson, and Louis Palena. Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. For more information on our safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.