​​​​​​​GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! and WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! On Sale BergenPAC This Week

bergenPAC has announced two new shows. Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! On Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at 1 & 4 p.m.; Wheel of Fortune Live! on Wednesday, Nov. 26. 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at 1 & 4 p.m.

$39-$49-$69-$79

DreamWorks Animation, Universal Destinations and Experiences, TEG Life Like Touring, and Terrapin Station Entertainment are delighted to announce the North American premiere season of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart.

This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

This new stage production brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby.” “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me,” “Sprinkle Party,” and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$33-$53-$63-$83-$103

Hosted by a celebrity guest host, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings the excitement of everyone’s favorite TV game show to life, giving fans the chance to solve puzzles, win prizes and possibly become a Wheel of Fortune® TV contestant.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, audience members will be randomly selected to come up on stage to spin the famous Wheel and show their skill by calling consonants, buying vowels and solving puzzles for an opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including vacations to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, or cash prizes up to $10,000.

New this year, fans of Wheel of Fortune® will also be able to audition on-site for the chance to appear as a contestant on a future episode of the TV show alongside hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White!

