Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr. Celebrated By Sinatra Scholars and Special Guests

A swingin’ New Jersey event, Celebrate Sammy & Frank, was presented by independent producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications and The Rack Pack Music Alliance, to honor legendary musical icons, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr.

The two-hour memorable tribute, held in Avon-By-The-Sea on May 4, 2025, featured Sinatra Scholars as notable guest speakers, live music performances, and unique giveaway items.

The event spotlighted Sammy Davis, Jr.'s 100th anniversary and his longtime musical connection with Frank Sinatra.

Sammy Davis, Jr., also known as Mr. Entertainment, was an award-winning, versatile, accomplished singer, dancer, actor, and musician, who passed on May 16th, 1990. Eight years later, his longtime pal, Frank Sinatra, perhaps the most influential vocalist of the 20th century and known as “The Voice”, would pass away on May 14, 1998. Both were remembered fondly.

One sentimental remembrance moment was a photo of Sammy Davis, Jr., given to a lucky attendee. A sincere and appreciative thank you to the Sammy Davis, Jr. estate, and their archivist Matthew Schmitz for graciously sharing from Sammy’s personal photo collection, as a special raffle gift giveaway.

Brian Mark, executive producer of The Sounds of Sinatra With Sid Mark, was the event emcee; Guest speakers and Sinatraphiles, Charles L. (Chuck) Granata and Professor Dana Polan, shared their enlightening insights; and marvelous crooner Zack Alexander, performed a variety of popular songs made famous by Sammy Davis, Jr. and Frank Sinatra.

Esteemed musician, Russ Kassoff, was a special guest of Ms. Morris. Mr. Kassoff is a supremely talented pianist who accompanied Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Liza Minelli during their Together Again Tour. He kindly joined in the conversation and shared a few personal stories about his musical journey and eclectic career.

One very touching moment during the program was a performance by a young man, Luke Holmander, who attended the event along with his dad, from the New England area. A fan of both Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr., Luke wowed the crowd as he sang Sammy’s popular hit song “Candy Man” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”

The event show team included: Karen Morris, producer/founder of The Rat Pack Music Alliance, and a contributing writer for The Dean Martin Association; Charles L. (Chuck) Granata, a music producer, historian, author, and host of Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM, on Jazz88.org. Dana Polan, the Martin Scorsese Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University; Brian Mark, executive producer of the long-running radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark; Zack Alexander, Jazz Vocalist who specializes in performing standards from the Great American Songbook.

