Francis Jue and Christine Toy Johnson to Star in WHAT BECAME OF US At George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for What Became of Us written by Shayan Lofti and directed by Laiona Michelle (GSP's Little Girl Blue). Previews for What Became of Us will begin on Tuesday March 17, 2026, with opening night set for Friday March 20, for a limited engagement through Sunday April 5, 2026, at George Street Playhouse.

The cast of What Became of Us will include Tony Award winner Francis Jue (Yellow Face) and Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man).

The creative team of What Became of Us will feature scenic design by Shoko Kambara (GSP's Little Girl Blue), costume design by Niiamar Felder (GSP's What the Constitution Means to Me), and lighting design by Artistic Producer Christopher J. Bailey (GSP's An Old-Fashioned Family Murder). Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Tony Award winner Francis Jue and Christine Toy Johnson star in this intimate story of siblings whose lives take different paths and whose bond continues to draw them back together.

From childhood dreams to adult struggles, their evolving relationship navigates closeness, distance, and ambition, leading to moments of reckoning and return. Told through memory and choice, the story traces how shared history and diverging experiences shape who they become and how they find their way back to one another.

The performance schedule for What Became of Us is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no matinee performance on Thursday March 19. The evening performance on Friday April 3 will be replaced by a 2pm performance.