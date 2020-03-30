Foundation's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Seeks Donations for Nonprofit Arts Organizations

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) has established the virus Rapid Response Fund to provide immediate resources to vetted small nonprofit organizations with limited budgets serving vulnerable populations in Bergen County. With social distancing causing increased isolation and loneliness among community members, the Fund will also support grassroots nonprofit arts organizations and those providing arts programs and services in Bergen County to build community engagement. Nonprofit arts organizations providing services to vulnerable populations such as artists experiencing loss of income, resulting from the virus pandemic, will also be considered for support.



The public is invited to help by making a donation to the Fund that will provide support to small nonprofit and arts organizations with limited budgets providing assistance on the frontlines in Bergen County, New Jersey. Individuals, businesses, and organizations may find additional information and contribute to the NNJCF's virus Rapid Response Fund at www.nnjcf.org/cause-posts/virus-rapid-response-fund/. Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern NJ Community Foundation', with 'virus Rapid Response Fund' entered in the memo line, to: the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For further information, contact nnjcf@nnjcf.org or 201-568-5608.

In collaboration with its partners, grantees and community leaders, the NNJCF is gathering information about how municipalities and residents, especially low-income children, families, and seniors, in the county are being impacted by the pandemic. The Fund will support small local nonprofit organizations encountering increased demand for services, while also confronting difficult financial choices about whom to serve and how.

"Bergen County residents face increased struggles because of reduced or lost income, food and housing insecurity, health expenses and childcare needs impacted by virus. The public can make a difference at this critical time to help small nonprofit organizations respond and provide direct services to our neighbors in need by making a contribution of any size," said Michael J. Shannon, President, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

Information about the grant making and application process will be posted online on the foundation's website, www.nnjcf.org, in the coming weeks. Grants will not be awarded to individuals.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You