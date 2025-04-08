Foreigner & Journey Tribute + Evening of Blues Coming to The Newton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands will come together in one electrifying show – FJ’s repertoire of classic hits by Foreigner and Journey provides a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. Grab some wine coolers, mullets, and stone washed jean vests ready for a night of sing-along debauchery and dance grooves that will pop audiences from their seats.

From heartwarming power ballads like "Faithfully," "I Want to Know What Love Is," to anthems like "Feels Like The First Time," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Cold As Ice" and "Any Way You Want It," FJ - A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey featuring Constantine Maroulis (“American Idol”, Rock of Ages) are more than a tribute band – they’re a time machine, and their energy is infectious.

The event takes place at 7 pm on Friday, July 11, 2025 at The Newton Theatre at 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Tickets will be on sale here on Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating is $39, $49 and $59. Additional fees apply.

Another event, An Evening of the Blues starring Popa Chubby, Nikki Hill, and Indigenous, will take place Saturday, July 19, 2025, also at the Newton Theatre. Doors open at 6 pm, with the concert beginning at 7:00. Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 11, 10 a.m here. A special members-only presale is Thursday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Popa Chubby, born Ted Horowitz has been hard rocking the blues in his fierce and soulful way for more than 30 years. Over the course of a career that dates back to 1994, he has been a force to be reckoned with on the guitar, and his tempestuous, soulful playing has never been more powerful. An imposing figure with a shaved head, tattooed arms, a goatee and a performance style he describes as “the Stooges meets Buddy Guy, Motörhead meets Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson,” Popa Chubby is an endearing character who is one of the genre’s most popular figures.

Durham, N.C.’s Nikki Hill is sweet seduction, sweeter threat and smoldering energy. An original force in American music, she is tender and tough, flamboyant, witty and dangerous. Overlapping soulful, sensual and bold vocal tones with powerful chrome-plated riffs and swagger, her voice finds a home in it – a soul singing, bar rocking, roots revivalist, that writes with frank self-reflection at a dancing tempo. Rolling Stone said of Hill, “Think Tina Turner fronting AC/DC and you’ll have half of the picture. She’s a machine…you’ve got no excuse if you miss seeing her… Nikki Hill is a revelation, her band masters of rocket-fueled bluesy swing, her voice the beacon which calls you home… a vocal powerhouse who doesn't mess around.”

Born and raised in the Yankton Sioux Reservation in S.D., Indigenous is led by front man Mato Nanji (Ma-TOE NON-gee). In 1998, they released their award winning debut album “Things We Do” and caught the attention of blues icon B.B. King and the young band were invited to play on his annual B.B. King’s Blues Tour in 1999. Indigenous’ sound is influenced by Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana.

Comments