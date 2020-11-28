Filmed Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Jefferson Mays Begins Tonight From George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse and producer Hunter Arnold are unofficially kicking off the Christmas season with a special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays. This streaming video event will be released worldwide this evening, November 28th at 9 p.m. EST to benefit George Street Playhouse as well as other regional, community and amateur theaters across the country which have been devastated by the pandemic.

Directed by Michael Arden; adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons and Arden; and conceived by Arden and Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

"George Street Playhouse is thrilled to join Producer Hunter Arnold on this nationwide event" said George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint. "These are extraordinary times and the opportunity to present a virtual version of this acclaimed performance is exactly what we need this holiday season. This wonderful production of a beloved classic tale and featuring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays."

"As not-for-profit theaters continue to produce and present high-quality virtual content, we are honored to participate in this nationwide opportunity to stream one of the holiday's favorite titles - A CHRISTMAS CAROL," said Kelly Ryman, Managing Director of George Street Playhouse. "Theaters throughout the nation are offering this virtual production which promises to bring cheer to all who see it."

Tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL are available to purchase via GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org through January 3, 2021.

Jefferson Mays states, "A CHRISTMAS CAROL was my first experience of living theater. My mother and father would read it out loud every year. My father would tell the story with clarity and humanity, while my mother, eyes ablaze, would transform into the characters, from the tortured Jacob Marley, to little Fan and the entire Cratchit family. Both, in their ways, created magic. And now here we are, aspiring to bring this magic to people across the country during this challenging time."

Michael Arden revealed that "My theater career began when I was a 10-year-old Texan playing Tiny Tim in the Midland Community Theatre production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. In a time when theaters and arts workers across the country are in great need, bringing a story that celebrates the power of creativity, community, and our shared humanity is humbling."

And Hunter Arnold says, "Due to COVID-19, the country's theaters have lost over 80% of their income, a number that is devastating to our community. These theaters, the work they produce, and the artists and workers they support are a fundamental part of our society. We must fight for their survival."

George Street Playhouse is a partner through a joint project between Arnold's TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage. Other partner theaters currently include Actors' Playhouse, Geffen Playhouse, Iowa Stage Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Sankofa Collective, Shea's Performing Arts Center, South Coast Repertory, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Tallahassee, and Vermont Stage.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL was filmed at New York's United Palace, chosen to preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling Mays and Arden have created.

When it played The Geffen Playhouse in 2018, A CHRISTMAS CAROL was called "a stunning adaptation" by The Hollywood Reporter.

Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times raved that "Jefferson Mays not only got me to see A CHRISTMAS CAROL, something I've vowed never to do again, but he got me to rave about it. For true theater lovers, there can be no better gift this season."

Experience A CHRISTMAS CAROL unlike any other - past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden.

Staged exclusively for this film and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays.

The creative team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Dane Laffrey (scenic & costume design), Maceo Bishop (director of photography), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair & makeup design), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Nikki M. James (assistant director).

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is produced by Hunter Arnold with George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, Carl Daikeler, Roberto Quiroz Mata, and Tom Kirdahy serving as Executive Producers for the film.

