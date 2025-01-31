Fantasia, Trey Songz, and Tamar Braxton Will Perform A NIGHT OF LOVE at Prudential Center

Get ready for a "A Night of Love" on Friday, February 14 at 8PM at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Gather the girlfriends and see the sensational powerhouse singer-actress Fantasia Barrino as she graces the stage. Known as a Girl's Girl, and her electrifying performances, Fantasia, who made her mark in "American Idol," Broadway and film will perform all of her hit songs. The cancer also features the incomparable Trey Songz who lights up the stage with his dynamic performance. Reality star and Braxton sister singer, Tamar Braxton is also performing for the unforgettable anthem of songs dedicated to the ladies!!



Fantasia, a two-time Grammy Award winner, is not only a musical icon but also a cultural force; she was recently honored as one of Time100's Most Influential People of 2024. In 2023, Variety recognized her as one of the brightest stars in the entertainment industry through its prestigious "Power of Women" accolade, and she was celebrated as one of Elle Magazine's "Women in Hollywood." Making waves since her victory on "American Idol," Fantasia's career took off with her platinum-selling debut album, "Free Yourself." She made history as the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her first single, "I Believe." Over the years, she has released six remarkable studio albums, with her 2011 sophomore effort, "Back to Me," featuring the Grammy-winning hit "Bittersweet."



Adding to the excitement, Trey Songz will bring his mastery of modern R&B to the stage. Hailed as the "Best R&B/Soul Male Artist" at the 2014 Soul Train Awards, Trey Songz seamlessly blends elements of pop, hip-hop, and soul to create his own distinct sound. His sixth studio album, "TRIGGA," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following in the footsteps of its acclaimed, RIAA-gold-certified predecessor, "CHAPTER V." With over 20 million albums and singles sold, including sensational hits like "Heart Attack," "Na Na," and "Slow Motion," Trey Songz continues to captivate audiences around the globe.



Added to the line-up it's fierce Tamar Braxton, whose magnetic presence and stunning vocals promise to deliver an unforgettable performance. As an acclaimed singer and reality TV star, she will enchant the audience with her biggest hits, showcasing her impressive vocal range and the vibrant energy that has made her a standout figure in contemporary R&B. Fans can expect a night filled with passion, emotion, and jaw-dropping vocal abilities that reflect her status as one of the music industry's most talented new artists.