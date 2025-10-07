FIRST DATE to Open This Weekend At Studio Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"First Date" with book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner will be opening this Friday, October 10, 2025, directed by Kevin Ohlweiler, at Studio Playhouse in Montclair NJ!

"First Date" is the laugh-out-loud, heartwarming musical comedy that proves love is never simple, but it sure is entertaining!

When Aaron, an uptight, buttoned-up newbie to the dating scene, sits down across from Casey, a confident, free spirit who plays by her own rules, sparks fly, but not always in the way you'd expect. What begins as one awkward blind date quickly spirals into a rollercoaster evening filled with unexpected guests. From overly honest best friends and meddling family members to sassy exes and hilarious inner voices, everyone seems to have an opinion on whether this mismatched pair is meant to be.

Catch "First Date" at Studio Playhouse, located at 14 Alvin Place Upper Montclair NJ 07043 October 10-October 18, 2025!