FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes To Axelrod PAC In November

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park will present an exciting new production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, the 1964 winner of 9 Tony Awards, from November 1-24. Based on Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem’s stories, with a book by Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof boasts a celebrated score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

Originally produced on Broadway by Harold Prince, Fiddler on the Roof has been revived on the Great White Way five times and, in a tribute to its universal appeal, has been performed in no fewer than 16 languages. Set in a village in Ukraine in 1905 on the eve of the Russian Revolution, Fiddler tells the story of Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman with five daughters who struggles against poverty, anti-Semitism, Russian aggression and sweeping change. This complex tale of tradition, family, migration and cultural identity makes this musical both timeless and timely.

Sixty years since its Broadway debut, Fiddler on the Roof remains a cherished musical for the entire family, a celebration of resilience in the face of upheaval. Its memorable songs, “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “Tradition,” remind us of the joyful hope to be found even in the most uncertain times.

The Axelrod’s new production, directed by Daniel Kutner, a protégé of Harold Prince and his longtime artistic associate, is Mr. Kutner’s first time directing this classic musical.

“It’s hard to imagine Fiddler on the Roof not having a special place in any theatre lovers’ heart, and I am no exception,” said Kutner. “Having worked alongside Hal Prince for the better part of two decades—the show’s original producer and (not-so) arguably the greatest mind in the American musical theater—the show resonates with me even more than it did during my tenure with him. And five years after his passing, we are now faced with both political and religious oppression in Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Hal used to tell me that whichever country Fiddler played, it also seemed to transcend Jewish culture and became instantly universal,” continues Kutner. “Who can’t relate to cultural and nationalistic oppression, the values of tradition, and the tricky exercise of honoring the past while embracing the future of new voices and a new generation? We’re ALL immigrants here in the good ole US of A. If my grandparents didn’t have the courage to risk everything and escape Czarist Russia, I might be speaking a different language from my home in Moldova or Siberia. We have cast members and creative team members who are Russian immigrants, Ukrainian immigrants, Jews and Gentiles alike.”

Bruce Sabath leads the company as Tevye, a role he played many times in the Yiddish production directed by Joel Grey. Sabath also appeared on Broadway in the John Doyle revival of Company. Joy Hermalyn returns to the Axelrod as Golde after her debut earlier this season in Sunday in the Park with George; Hermalyn’s Broadway credits include recent revivals of Caroline, or Change; Candide; and A Christmas Carol. Their five daughters are portrayed by Mariia Ivaschenki, Ksana Sergienko, Sarah Coleman, Victoria Bahary and Carly Dagilis. Their suitors, Perchik, Fyedka and Motel, are played by James C. Harris, Henry Gardner and Sammy Pignalosa. Two stars of the NY Yiddish theater scene, Yelena Shmulensen and Allen Louis Rickman, also join the cast as Yente and Lazar Wolf, as does Rabbi Nathan Langer as the rabbi.

The company also includes Michael Daly Jr., Markos Andrew Eugenis, Evan Isabella, Benjamin Jessop, Ruth Levy, Michael Mossucco, Stanislav Raskachaev, Kitani Samme Sultan, Luke Swaller and Valeriya Voranova.

Produced by Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, Fiddler on the Roof is choreographed by Cindy Mora Reiser, conducted by music director Dan Sander-Wells, with lighting design by Joel E. Silver, sound design by Pat Alapa, scenic design by Zoe Hurwitz, costume design by David “DW” Withrow, and prop design by Anna Dorodnykh. Suzanne Apicella and Jackie Robinson serve as production stage managers. Casting by Michael Cassara.

Tickets are $32 to $65 and may be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com or by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14. Axelrod PAC is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, N.J., just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.

