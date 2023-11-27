Exclusive Edward Albee Event Comes to Teaneck in December

The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 6th at 7:30PM.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 2 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH! Photo 3 Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH!
ELLA ENCHANTED Arrives At The Growing Stage In December Photo 4 ELLA ENCHANTED Arrives At The Growing Stage In December

Exclusive Edward Albee Event Comes to Teaneck in December

In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, the Black Box presents 2000's THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY as the next monthly staged reading in Edward Albee: FROM A TO ZOO, AN EXCLUSIVE STAGED READING SERIES OF Edward Albee'S PLAYS. 

Rarely performed, THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY is actually an "encore" of sorts for The Black Box, which produced its NJ Premiere last Winter. The performance -- featuring Mike Gardiner, Danielle MacMath, Ilana Schimmel, and J Niles (as directed by Matt Okin) -- will take place on Wednesday, December 6th at 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road b/w State Street and Walraven Drive in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Debonair is adjacent to ample free street and lot parking, and the venue offers accessible ground floor entry.

Exclusive Edward Albee Event Comes to Teaneck in December

Hysterically funny yet mysterious and poignant, THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY features a young couple and the absurdist interruption when a strange man and woman appear.

The monthly performance will once again be followed by a conversation with the cast, director, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant. General admission seating is FREE yet limited for each evening in this series. House opens approximately 7pm. 

Reservations are strongly requested at Click Here

From the masterworks to the rarely seen, this curated monthly series began in May with THE SANDBOX (1959) and THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), and has continued with FINDING THE SUN (1983) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1983) in June, THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1983) in July, MALCOLM (1966) in August, and COUNTING THE WAYS 1976) and LISTENING (1976) in September, FRAGMENTS (A SIT-AROUND) in October, and a special workshop presentation of THE STATE OF UNIONS: MARRIAGE PLAY & COUNTING THE WAYS in November. The Winter and Spring '24 monthly offerings are soon-to-be-announced.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF Bessie Smith (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980.  In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts.  In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Since Fall 2021, The Black Box has incubated new and under-produced plays by world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, and most recently John Patrick Shanley. Collaborations are now underway with The Estates of Sam Shepard and IB Singer as well as with artists including Craig Carnelia, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Ishmael Reed, Halley Feiffer, Billy Martin, and more.

For further information, visitClick Here or email blackboxpac@gmail.com.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
American Theater Group Will Perform a Reading of AN AMERICAN TREE Next Week Photo
American Theater Group Will Perform a Reading of AN AMERICAN TREE Next Week

American Theater Group (ATG), Central NJ’s professional theater company, will launch a series of Monday night play readings beginning Dec. 4th with An American Tree by Di Shawn J. Gandy.

2
World Premiere of Brand-New Holiday Panto, HOLLYSTALK, is Coming to The Ritz Theatre Compa Photo
World Premiere of Brand-New Holiday Panto, HOLLYSTALK, is Coming to The Ritz Theatre Company

The Ritz Theatre Company presents the world premiere of 'Hollystalk,' a fast-paced and fun-filled holiday panto inspired by British pantomime traditions.

3
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, November 24 Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, November 24

A Christmas Carol Opening at Music Mountain Theatre, Friday November 24th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run.

4
Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH! Photo
Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH!

Surflight Theatre announces their exciting 2024 season of Broadway at the Beach, celebrating their 75th year. The season kicks off with a Comedy Night on January 13.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert in New Jersey Light Up the Holidays! 2023 Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert
639 Mountain Ave (12/01-12/01)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
Nutcracker in New Jersey Nutcracker
Bergen Performing Arts Center (12/02-12/03)
The Scarlet Letter in New Jersey The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
Having Our Say in New Jersey Having Our Say
George Street Playhouse (11/28-12/17)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35 in New Jersey Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35
St. George Theatre (12/15-12/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound