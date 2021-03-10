Enjoy Dinner And A Show For The Final Four Days Of BAD DATES at George Street Playhouse

The 2021 George Street Playhouse streaming season kicks off February 23rd with the comedy BAD DATES by Theresa Rebeck, the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time, starring Drama Desk winner Andréa Burns. The inaugural virtual production garnered unanimous rave reviews.

The play, which follows the single mother of a teen daughter as she goes in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant, will be available for viewing until this Sunday. It is one of four streaming productions offered by George Street this season.

For the final four days of the virtual engagement, George Street has partnered with the 5-star Stage Left Steak, located next door to the playhouse, to provide a special dinner & show package. For only $132 per couple ($99 dinner + $33 ticket), patrons can enjoy a three-course dinner delivered to their door!

The full-length, filmed production of BAD DATES features direction by the acclaimed Peter Flynn (CURVY WIDOW; ON THE 20th CENTURY w/Marin Mazzie & Douglas Sills; FUNNY GIRL w/Bebe Neuwirth, Whoopi Goldberg & Andrea Martin), husband of Ms. Burns, and cinematography and editing by their son, Hudson Flynn. Sharon Karmazin is Executive Producer.

"Creating this production was a true family affair," said Artistic Director David Saint. "Thanks to a generous GSP Board Member granting us use of her home as a filming location, our star, director and cinematographer were able to form a safe familial 'bubble' and film this one-of-a-kind production from the ground up. We hope patrons will join us as subscribers this year as we work to create high-quality theatre in exciting new ways."

George Street Playhouse oversaw and maintained strict testing protocols and safety procedures.

Andréa Burns received a Drama Desk Award for Broadway's IN THE HEIGHTS and she created the role of Gloria Fajardo in ON YOUR FEET. She starred opposite Nathan Lane on Broadway in THE NANCE, which later was broadcast on PBS "Great Performances." Burns will also be featured in in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of WEST SIDE STORY.

BAD DATES will be followed by the smash hit comedy FULLY COMMITTED starring Maulik Pancholy from March 23rd to April 11th. Known to TV viewers as Alec Baldwin's assistant on "30 Rock" and Sanjay on "Weeds," Pancholy starred on Broadway in Terrence McNally's farce IT'S ONLY A PLAY.

George Street will mount its own online production of IT'S ONLY A PLAY to conclude its 2021 season from June 8th to 27th, but not before it presents its third production of the year, TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING) from the best-selling novel by Cheryl Strayed, from May 4th to 23rd.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, the Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. With its 46-year history of producing nationally renowned theatre, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theatre and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

The Playhouse has been well represented by numerous productions both on and Off-Broadway including the Outer Critics Circle Best Musical Award winner THE TOXIC AVENGER, Anne Meara's DOWN THE GARDEN PATHS, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, and the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning PROOF, which was developed at GSP during the 1999 Next Stage Series of new plays. In 2015, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU opened on Broadway and Joe DiPietro's CLEVER LITTLE LIES opened Off-Broadway. AMERICAN SON, produced by George Street Playhouse in 2017, opened on Broadway in 2018 starring Kerry Washington, Stephen Pasquale and Jeremy Jordan, and appears on Netflix.

At the start of its 2019-20 Season, the Playhouse moved to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in downtown New Brunswick at 11 Livingston Avenue. Featuring two state-of-the-art theaters - The Arthur Laurents Theater with 253 seats and The Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater which seats 465 - and myriad amenities, the brand new NBPAC marks a new era in the esteemed history of George Street Playhouse.

Tickets for each play are $33 per household and are on sale through georgestreetplayhouse.org/events. For information on subscription packages, phone 732-659-0377.