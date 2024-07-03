Edward Albee's SEASCAPE to be Featured in Black Box's 'From A To Zoo' Staged Reading Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In association with The Estate of Edward Albee, Black Box presents a dynamic staged reading of SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize) on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall. Please reserve seats, FREE, at www.debonairmusichall.com.

On an isolated stretch of beach, a late-middle-aged couple facing the dubious redoubt of retirement muses about their shared life and the narrowing road ahead. She sketches; he naps; they gently parry and riposte. Another day winding down, seemingly like any other, they are suddenly joined by two sea creatures: a pair of human-sized lizards risen from the depths. Originally conceived in three-acts, Albee shortened his Pulitzer-winning play by cutting the fantastical middle section that takes the quartet to the ocean's floor.

According to Albee himself: “SEASCAPE wonders whether we are an evolving species or perhaps a devolving one.” With this rarely seen or heard version, Black Box is offering a chance for audiences to experience Albee's singular vision in its entirety. This special performance will feature BB mainstays Deb Maclean, Arthur Pugh, Ilana Schimmel and

J Niles. Following the show, join us in conversation with the cast, director Matt Okin, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant.

From the masterworks to the rarely seen, the curated monthly 'From A To Zoo' series began in May 2023 with THE SANDBOX and THE AMERICAN DREAM, and continued with FINDING THE SUN and MARRIAGE PLAY in June, THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS in July, MALCOLM in August, and COUNTING THE WAYS and LISTENING in September, FRAGMENTS (A SIT-AROUND) in October, and a special workshop presentation of THE STATE OF UNIONS: MARRIAGE PLAY & COUNTING THE WAYS was featured for November, December highlighted THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY, THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE was performed in January, EVERYTHING IN THE GARDEN was read in February, AT HOME AT THE ZOO was featured in March, ME, MYSELF & I was presented in April, and ALL OVER was the focus for June. An "encore" of sorts, a special one-night-only benefit staged reading of FRAGMENTS featured Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham in early Spring.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF Bessie Smith (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980. In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Upcoming and recent events from Black Box in residence at Debonair Music Hall include Reeves Gabrels, Jonathan Kane, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells' DOOM DOGS with Gail Ann Dorsey; comedians such as Elon Gold, Mark Riccadonna, Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine, Christy Miller, and Mike Bocchetti; An Evening with Filmmaker Paul Schrader; The Willie Nile Band, James Maddock & His Band, The Aryeh Kunstler Band, Distant Cousins & Soulfarm, Keith Moon: The Real Me, and the redevelopment of The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING. Recent new or under-produced play incubations have included world-class writers including Eric Bogosian, Neil LaBute, Craig Lucas, Ken Levine, Daniel Handler, and John Patrick Shanley as well as the Estates of I.B. Singer and Sam Shepard,

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. (Debonair is adjacent to free street and municipal lot parking, and the venue offers accessible ground floor entry.)

Comments