Edward Albee Series Continues with THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS

The Black Box, Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works from world-class artists, in association with The Estate of Edward Albee, presents Edward Albee: FROM A TO ZOO, AN EXCLUSIVE STAGED READING SERIES OF Edward Albee'S PLAYS. Next up is THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), which ran briefly on Broadway in 1983 but closed shortly after being unceremoniously lambasted in reviews. This led to Mr. Albee's reprieve from the NYC theater scene until he finally emerged with THREE TALL WOMEN, the play that earned his third Pulitizer, showing one can rise above the critics. Come see and judge for yourself on Monday July 28th at 7:30PM at The Black Box, 8 East Palisade Avenue, 2nd Floor, between Van Brunt and Dean Streets in Englewood, NJ 07631.

From the masterworks to the rarely and almost never seen - and including some hidden gems from the Albee canon - this curated monthly series began in May with THE SANDBOX (1959) and THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), and continued in June with FINDING THE SUN (1983) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1983). Performances are followed by a conversation with the cast, director, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant. General admission seating is FREE yet limited for each evening in this series. Coming up in late August: MALCOLM, which was first performed in 1966.

Edward Albee was born on March 12, 1928, and began writing plays 30 years later. His plays include THE ZOO STORY (1958), THE DEATH OF Bessie Smith (1959), THE SANDBOX (1959), THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (1961-62, Tony Award), TINY ALICE (1964), A DELICATE BALANCE (1966, Pulitzer Prize; 1996, Tony Award), ALL OVER (1971), SEASCAPE (1974, Pulitzer Prize), LISTENING (1975), COUNTING THE WAYS (1975), THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78), THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1981), FINDING THE SUN (1982), MARRIAGE PLAY (1986-87), THREE TALL WOMEN (1991, Pulitzer Prize), FRAGMENTS (1993), THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? (2000, 2002 Tony Award), OCCUPANT (2001), AT HOME AT THE ZOO: (ACT 1, HOMELIFE. ACT 2, THE ZOO STORY.) (2004), and ME, MYSELF & I (2008). Mr. Albee was awarded the Gold Medal in Drama from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters in 1980. In 1996 he received the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts. In 2005, he was awarded a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Starting Fall 2021, The Black Box continues to 'incubate' new and under-produced plays by world-class artists such as Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, John Guare, and Caridad Svich. Collaborations are now underway with John Patrick Shanley (coming up July 28 & 29), The Estates of Sam Shepard and IB Singer as well as with artists including Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Nicky Silver, Migdalia Cruz, John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Ishmael Reed, Billy Martin, and Halley Feiffer.