East Lynne Theater Company to Present TALES OF THE VICTORIANS

The Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company is offering "Tales of the Victorians," live storytelling performances in front of petite audiences in the backyard of a home in Cape May, every Thursday from 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM from June 18 - August 13. Although, ELTC isn't performing at B&Bs like usual, company members will still be reading classic American literature.

ELTC's "Tales" June 18 features Stephanie Garrett reading selections from Ida B. Wells, who recently received the Pulitzer Prize for her tireless reporting on the lynchings of African Americans. This award is posthumous, but timely. The Pulitzer Prize was established in 1917 to uplift "excellence in journalism." Her most important works, including "Southern Horrors" (1892) and "Red Record" (1895) were published before the Pulitzer was established. Based on her investigations, she wrote that "ten thousand Negroes have been killed in cold blood (through lynching) without the formality of judicial trial and legal execution."

Performer Stephanie Garrett played Mary in ELTC's NJ premiere of Jan Buttram's "Lost on the Natchez Trace," and also performed in ELTC's "Women and the Vote," "Rain," "The People of Cape May v. Johan Van Buren," and "Christmas in Black and White" with Gayle Stahlhuth. Over fifteen years ago, as a volunteer at Historic Cold Spring Village, she became a storyteller, specializing in early 19th Century Cape May County African American History. Garrett has a BA and MA in Sociology and worked as a Sociologist and Human Resources Manager during her career in Federal Government. Upon early retirement she received the Meritorious Service Award, the highest award given by the Department of Navy to a civilian employee. She is past President of the Greater Cape May Historical Society.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling the theater at 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. When making a reservation, the location will be revealed. Only 10 people are allowed per "Tale." The cost is a minimum donation of $5.00, paid with cash, at the door. As usual, ages 12 and under are free. If "young'uns" are coming, let ELTC know, and "Tales" for ALL ages will be read.

Until further notice, ELTC is making the following requests for everyone's safety: please wear a mask, and sit where socially-distance seats have been cleaned and placed. We'll not be serving drinks and food, but you may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.

Not in Cape May? ELTC is offering "Tales of the Victorians at Home." On April 30, the company launched its first "Tale," and has continued to offer one every Thursday on ELTC's YouTube Channel. Performers so far are James Rana, Lee O'Connor, Emma Palzere-Rae, and Gayle Stahlhuth, reading stories by Poe, Service, Stowe, Glaspell, and Stockton.

To learn more about ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians," stories, performers, and where to find the videos, visit www.tinyurl.com/ELTC-tales. The company can't wait to be performing live again, in a theater, but in the meantime, visit www.eastlynnetheater.org, for updates on streaming productions in July and August, and the 40th Anniversary Mainstage Season.

