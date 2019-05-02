Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show Features Cedric The Entertainer, Deon Cole, and D'Lai

May. 2, 2019  

SJ Presents presents Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Back by popular demand, comedy sensation Earthquake returns with his riotous Father's Day Comedy Show, this year featuring guest stars Cedric the Entertainer, Deon Cole and D'Lai.

The former host of Quake's House on WBLS-FM and star of the hit comedy special These Ain't Jokes, Earthquake has gained a loyal, fun-loving following thanks to his appearances on HBO, BET, Comedy Central, and the late-night talk show circuit. Since his breakout in the one-man stand-up special About Got Damn Time, Earthquake has been on the big screen in Getting Played (with Vivica A. Fox), in the animated Barnyard, and in Kevin Smith's Clerks II. Television fans will remember him from his recurring role as Uncle Mike in Everybody Hates Chris, and for his role in SyFy Channel's Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

This year, Earthquake's special guests include: Cedric the Entertainer, one of the Original Kings of Comedy, known for the big-screen Barbershop franchise, for the CBS hit series The Neighborhood, and for his acclaimed dramatic turn in last year's First Reformed; Deon Cole, known for his role as Charlie on ABC's Black-ish, also currently featured in TBS' Angie Tribeca and as a frequent guest correspondent on late-night's Conan; and D'Lai, a fast-rising star on the stand-up circuit, having opened for comedy greats George Wallace, Eddie Griffin and the legendary Dick Gregory.

Tickets to see Earthquake's Father's Day Comedy Show are On-Sale NOW at www.ticketmaster.com.



