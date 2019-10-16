Eagle Theatre Presents New Interactive Movie Night

Eagle Theatre is serving up chills and thrills this Halloween season with a new Eagle Experience, Interactive Movie Night.

On Saturday, October 26th, fans of classic cinema will be delighted to find George Romero's 1968 independent masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, presented in this festively themed venue.

Written, directed, photographed and edited by Romero, and starring Duane Jones and Judith O'Dea, Night of the Living Dead is regarded as a cult classic by film scholars and critics alike. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by a large and growing group of "living dead" monsters. The film was shot outside Pittsburg, where it had its theatrical premiere on October 1, 1968. The film grossed $12 million domestically and $18 million internationally, earning more than 250 times its budget.

Night of the Living Dead eventually garnered critical acclaim and was selected in 1999 by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry as a film deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant". The film led five subsequent films between 1978 and 2009, also directed by Romero, and inspired several remakes.

Guests are invited to join fellow zombies at Eagle Theatre to partake in signature themed treats and participate in pre-show trivia, while enjoying the spooky sounds and scores from classic horror films, albums, and attractions. True diehard fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite ghoul for their chance to win a costume contest. Throughout the film, guests will experience the theatre's new state-of-the-art theme park theater sound, providing seat rumbling for an extra added scare factor.

This even is recommended for ages 16+. Door open and pre-show activities at 7:15pm. Night of the Living Dead begins at 8:00pm. Tickets for this even are $15. For more information, please visit www.eagletheatre.org or call 609-704-5012.





