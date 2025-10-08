ELVIS BIRTHDAY BASH on Sale at bergenPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced one new show for this season. Elvish Birthday Bash on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Celebrate the birthday of the king of rock and roll with one of the most unique and authentic Elvis shows in America today!

Actor and musician Scot Bruce kicks off the Elvis Birthday Bash with his 50's era Elvis show. His uncanny resemblance to the young “King” has taken his live show across the U.S. and all over the world. Recently, he had the honor of performing with the legendary Jordanaires (Elvis' original backup singers).

Mike Albert, “The World's Finest Elvis Impressionist,” plays the second half of the evening. His sincere, respectful portrayal of “The King” has earned endorsements by Elvis Presley's own musicians and back-up singers. He regularly performs with the Jordanaires, and his style, charisma and ability to get the audience involved in the show have proved to be quite the crowd pleaser. Mike makes it a point to keep The Elvis Birthday Bash fresh with an ever-changing song line-up.