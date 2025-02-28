EARTHQUAKE FATHER'S DAY COMEDY Returns To NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's not Father's Day without Earthquake and his annual Father's Day comedy show at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. This year's lineup features DeRay Davis, Chico Bean, and B. Simon. Taking the stage on Sunday, June 15th, 2025, at 7 PM.

Earthquake first made his way into households and hearts on shows like BET's Comic View, HBO's Def Comedy Jam and Shaq's All-Star Comedy Jam. His specials include About Got Damn Time, From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse, These Ain't Jokes and Chapelle's Home Team Earthquake: Legendary.

You know the multi-talented comedian, actor and producer DeRay Davis from his Netflix comedy special How to Act Black, VH1's Hip Hop Squares, FX's Snowfall, All Eyez on Me, Grow House, Barbershop, Barbershop: The Next Cut — and tons of other comedy series and movies.

The hysterical comedian and improviser Chico Bean made his name on Wild N' Out, Guy Court and The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show. His comedy podcast The 85 South Show with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Podcast.

Wild N' Out star B. Simone sells out clubs across the country with her hilarious jokes and good vibes. She appeared as a special guest on The Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour and the Lit AF Tour with Martin Lawrence. She hosts the podcast Let's Try This Again.

