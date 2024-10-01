Due To Popular Demand Cece Winans Adds Another Holiday Show At NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to experience the mesmerizing performance of Cece Winans, the renowned and record-breaking female gospel artist. With two shows scheduled at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 p.m., and an additional show on Saturday, December 21, at 8 p.m., you have the opportunity to witness her unmatched talent live on stage.

As an influential figure in the gospel music industry, Cece Winans has garnered numerous accolades and is celebrated as one of the most accomplished women in music history. Prepare to be enthralled by her captivating performance as she brings the spirit of the holiday season to life through her soul-stirring music. Don't miss this chance to be part of an unforgettable musical experience in Newark!

The 12-time GRAMMY winner is the shining star atop the glittering tree of gospel. It's impossible to count all the songs she's gifted to us over the years: “Count on Me” from Waiting to Exhale, “Alabaster Box,” and “Goodness of God” are just a few. And there's nothing like her renditions of favorite Christmas songs. Rejoice and feel the glory of this time of year.

Tickets for Christmas with Cece Winans Live In Concert on Friday, Dec. 20th and Saturday, Dec. 21st are on sale Now! To reserve tickets, visit NJPAC.org, call 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visit the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Comments