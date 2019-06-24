Dreamcatcher Presents Monologues@MONDO

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit presents the series Monologues at MONDO on Thursdays from July 11 through August 1 at 8 pm at MONDO, the cultural gathering place in downtown Summit (www.mondosummit.com).

Monologues at MONDO is an annual event where Dreamcatcher's actors perform solo works as readings in the intimate performance space at MONDO, a brownstone that houses numerous arts and culture programs in the heart of Summit. The series provides audiences with an opportunity for casual entertainment at an affordable price, while also introducing them to highly personal works performed by professional actors.

On Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm, Laura Ekstrand will perform In the Body of the World by Eve Ensler. In May 2010, while helping rape victims in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eve Ensler received a life-threatening diagnosis: She had uterine cancer.

Told with her signature brand of humor, Ensler's journey through her illness uncovers connections between her body and the earth, as well as the transformative and transcendent potential of illness itself.

The following Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm, Amanda Salazar will perform Mala by Melinda Lopez. This is a darkly funny tale about what it means to put our loved ones first, right to the very end, and what happens when we strive to be good but don't always succeed. It is a comical and brutally honest look at family dynamics, including stubborn parents and unequipped children, and explores the unsentimental poetry of everyday life.

On Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:00 pm, Nicole Callender will perform Neat by Charlayne Woodard. This play spins the tale of the playwright's real-life remembrance of her brain damaged aunt, Neat, and the profound change she brought to Charlayne's life. Neat, with her enormous love, energy, simplicity and magnificent clarity, teaches the young Charlayne what it is to cherish life. A magical, compelling, personal portrait of a young woman's coming of age, NEAT is the story of an urban African-American girl bursting into adulthood, experiencing first love, and embracing both black-pride and feminism.

On Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm, Noreen Farley will perform Apples in Winter by Jennifer Fawcett. Twenty-two years ago, Miriam's son, Robert, committed a horrible crime while in the grips of withdrawal. Robert was caught, tried, and convicted of first-degree murder and has been sitting on death row ever since. In seven hours the state will execute him. As is the tradition, Robert is granted a last meal. His request: a slice of his mother's apple pie. This is a play about monsters and the mothers of monsters. And about how we care for each other. And about how to make a really good apple pie.

Tickets for all Monologues at MONDO are $20 when purchased in advance and $25 at the door. All shows begin at 8:00. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged because space is limited. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com or at 800-838-3006. MONDO is located at 426 Springfield Avenue in Summit. Parking is available in the lot behind the building. The facility is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.





