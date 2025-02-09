Dover Little Theatre Will Present MISERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dover Little Theatre will soon present Misery. Directed by Angel Fajardo, this production will captivate audiences with its intense performances, twisting plot, and psychological tension.

Misery follows famed author Paul Sheldon, who finds himself trapped in the isolated home of his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, after a car accident. What begins as a simple fan interaction quickly turns into a terrifying battle for survival as Annie reveals a more…sinister side.

Director Angel Fajardo is excited to bring this thriller to life. “My favorite moment in the show is when both Annie and Paul see eye to eye, revealing themselves. At that moment, they could be friends, but then the rest of the play unfolds. I think they just both want to be seen,” he shares. Fajardo hopes the audience will take a deeper understanding from the story, adding, “I hope they realize that no one is born evil. Some circumstances really aren’t kind to folks. I hope the audience can see Annie through sympathetic (but creepy) eyes.”

The production features a small and exceptional cast, including Sue Mandzik Davis as Annie Wilkes, Craig Tiede as Paul Sheldon, and Bruce Sisler as Sheriff Buster.

Sue Mandzik Davis, who portrays Annie, explains her approach to the role: “What I love most about Annie is that she has a lot of layers. You can’t pinpoint her as just a monster. It’s been fun to explore and develop the humanity of the character.” Davis adds, “Annie almost never stops talking! It is a huge challenge for me in the show. She has so many lines and you want to deliver each one in an intentional way. Once I nailed the lines, I was able to start playing and experimenting with the delivery. It’s been such a great process to try different things.”

Craig Tiede, who plays the captive author Paul Sheldon, notes “A real challenge playing Paul is that he has limited mobility. He is limited to laying in the bed or at one point crawling on stage,” Tiede explains. “This is the first role I’ve played where I was physically limited like that. I have to express this character through mental and emotional expression. I have to get the audience to care about Paul through just my voice and facial expressions. The show also goes by so quickly, and you have to cycle through all these beats and emotions within that short runtime.”

Bruce Sisler takes on the role of Sheriff Buster. “The Sheriff is really the catalyst in the play. He represents the outside world. Without him, Annie and Paul could still be out there somewhere in Colorado!” Sisler explains. “I love working with Sue and developing a different back and forth than her interaction with Craig. It’s been a lot of fun because I’m trying to catch her and she continues to evade me.” For Sisler, stepping into the role of Sheriff Buster has been a thrilling challenge. “One difficult thing for me is that I have only been on stage a couple of times in my life. I am primarily a writer, so for me, acting is venturing out so differently in the creative world. It is so exciting!”

