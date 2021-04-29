Django A Gogo Festival Will Run This Summer at The Woodland in New Jersey and Drom in New York City

Stephane Wrembel is pleased to announce Django A Gogo Festival 2021, which will be held Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6 comprising 4 concerts and an intensive 2-day guitar workshop. This world class event celebrates the music and life of legendary musician and composer Django Reinhardt. The concert repertoire follows the Django canon and veers into reinterpretation, improvisation and interplay between artists from various backgrounds performed at the highest level of musicianship.



Wrembel is a composer, teacher and one of the preeminent guitarists specializing in the Django Reinhardt style; he is most known for his Grammy Award-winning composition "Bistro Fada" from the Academy Award-winning Woody Allen movie Midnight In Paris. Since 2001, Wrembel has released over a dozen critically acclaimed albums including a series of recordings in tribute to Reinhardt under the nom de plume, The Django Experiment. Wrembel recently released Django 'Impressionniste, a book of transcriptions of Reinhardt's preludes for solo guitar. Since 2003, Django A Gogo has brought together some of the finest musicians in the world to celebrate the Sinti guitar style to perform in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and The Town Hall.



The first 3 concerts will take place at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd, Maplewood, N.J., on Thursday, June 3; Friday, June 4; and Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. with each show having a different theme and line-up of musicians. The Woodland is a Georgian Revival style mansion that has been a hub for Maplewood's vibrant cultural and civic life for over eight decades; it is owned and operated by the Township of Maplewood which has dedicated to its use for cultural, educational and recreational activities that reflect the diverse character of this unique community. The shows are open to patrons of all ages.

Tickets are $35 per show or $90 for a 3-night pass and may be purchased at djangoagogo.com. Strict safety protocols will be in place and are posted at thewoodlandnj.com. For more information call 973-843-7157.