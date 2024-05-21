Diana Ross Comes to BergenPAC in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen Performing Arts Center will host their twenty-year annual gala celebration with an intimate performance by the legendary, Diana Ross. This is a rare chance to see Diana Ross, who has been captivating audiences worldwide with her elegance and timeless hits for decades, in a personal setting. She will be performing classics "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Stop! In the Name of Love," "I'm Coming Out" and more as part of her Beautiful Love Performances Legacy Tour at bergenPAC, in Englewood, N.J., on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 7:00 PM, with the private Gala reception starting at 5 PM.



Guests at the gala will celebrate the numerous accomplishments achieved by bergenPAC over the last twenty years as a leading performing arts center in New Jersey committed to transforming lives through music and arts education. Many students’ careers have been successfully launched in professional arts thanks to the center's efforts. bergenPAC’s Special Needs program has a unique partnership with New Jersey Public Schools and is now a pillar of the performing arts education mission. Moreover, bergenPAC places a high priority on community access by offering ticket subsidies for agencies and community stakeholders. The arts center plays a crucial role in the broader community, serving as the cornerstone of downtown Englewood's economy by drawing show patrons who then explore the area by shopping, dining, and staying at hotels, ultimately fuelling economic growth.



It all began in the fall of 2004, Bergen Performing Arts Center reopened its doors, thanks to the unwavering dedication of a small group of individuals. Led by Founder, Frank Huttle III, and joined by Edmondo Schwarz, Robert Cook, Sam Mann, Chris Yegen, and Donald Aronson, these individuals were determined to preserve a theater that had long been considered one of the leading cultural institutions in North Jersey. Their passion and commitment have shaped bergenPAC into the thriving arts center it is today.



Valerie V. Huttle, bergenPAC Chair, explains, "This Gala will celebrate bergenPAC's many achievements of the past twenty years and raise funds to preserve the legacy of the performing arts center that is dedicated to enhancing the quality of the community through the arts by inspiring creativity, unity, and imagination for years to come."

Tickets for bergenPAC's 20th Annual Gala are available now at bergenPAC.org. For sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit bergenPAC.org/gala.

