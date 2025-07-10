Dave Koz Will Bring His Summer Horns Tour to MPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get set for a night of smooth summer jazz and funk with a touch of the sounds of the 1970s when Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz comes to Morristown as part of his Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2025 tour on Wednesday, August 6 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $57-$109 (inclusive of all fees).

The ultimate summer party features all of your horn section favorites in one show. Joining Koz for this concert are Marcus Anderson (sax), Jeff Bradshaw (trombone), Leo P (baritone sax), Evan Taylor (trumpet) and Marcel Anderson (vocals).

In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine GRAMMY nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows, including “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight” and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.

“Always front and center is the music. It's humbling, this many years in such a fickle business, to still have a career, still be able to go out and tour and make records. Music has been such a blessing to me, and we need it more than ever today,” Koz says.

Dave Koz received a 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.