Darlene Love, Dru Hill, and Anthony Rodia Go on Sale at BergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced this slate of new shows for the 2022 season. Dru Hill: 25th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m.; Anthony Rodia: The Road Rage Tour on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m.; Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Dru Hill: 25th Anniversary Tour

Known for hits like "Tell Me," "In My Bed," "Never Make a Promise," and "How Deep Is Your Love," Dru Hill has given the world music for the ages. Now, the dynamic quartet, featuring Sisqo, Nokio The N-Tity, Black and Smoke, gear up for their 25th Anniversary Tour. In celebration of their journey thus far, the group has exciting surprises in store for its expanding fan base everywhere. Recording new material and continuously performing at sold-out venues around the globe, Dru Hill continues to solidify its legacy as one of the greatest R&B groups of all time.

Anthony Rodia: The Road Rage Tour

A first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester, NY, Anthony Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. With over 900,000 social media followers and over 22 million YouTube views, audiences love Rodia's candidness about his personal life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.

With the onset of quarantine, Anthony made the most of a captive audience, delivering weekly videos. "ROAD RAGE WEDNESDAY" became a fan favorite. His Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia characters transformed into a phenomenon. They are the crazy uncle and aunt you love but can't be out in public with, who speak their minds (whether you asked for it or not). Prepare to laugh until you cry as Anthony pokes fun at real life situations and brings the characters in his family to life on stage.

Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays

Rolling Stone has proclaimed Darlene Love to be "one of the greatest singers of all time" and that certainly rings true. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and GRAMMY winner continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. Her Billboard hits include "He's A Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home," "He's Sure the Boy I Love," and the #1 holiday classic, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." To continue this long-standing tradition, Darlene returns to the bergenPAC--one of her favorite venues to perform in--to enchant her fans with Christmas spirit.

