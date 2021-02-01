Dante Hall Theater is On The Market For $1.5 Million

Dante Hall Theater of the Arts, a historic building dating back to 1928, is now on the market, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

The three-story, remodeled auditorium is being offered for $1.5 million, more than $300,000 below its appraised value.

The building is known for housing productions staged by Stockton University, which leased the venue from 2011 through the end of 2020.

"I have always said publicly that Dante Hall is a beautiful gem for Atlantic City-a place where the entire community came together for cultural and community events, entertainment and fellowship, and can and will do so again," says Stephanie Clineman, who managed and operated the facility and served as its artistic director.

